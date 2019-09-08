Comparison of Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 32 25.32 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Array BioPharma Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Risk and Volatility

Array BioPharma Inc. has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. Its rival Nektar Therapeutics’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.9 and 14.8 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

Array BioPharma Inc. has a -18.08% downside potential and a consensus target price of $39.2. Competitively Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31, with potential upside of 82.25%. Based on the results shown earlier, Nektar Therapeutics is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares and 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. About 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Array BioPharma Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.