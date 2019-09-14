Comparison of Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 107 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Array BioPharma Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Array BioPharma Inc.’s 1.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $43.25, while its potential downside is -9.61%. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $128, while its potential upside is 35.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Array BioPharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Array BioPharma Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.9%. About 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. has 235.79% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Array BioPharma Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.