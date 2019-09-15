Comparison of Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Both Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Array BioPharma Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s average price target is $43.25, while its potential downside is -9.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Array BioPharma Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc. was more bullish than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Array BioPharma Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.