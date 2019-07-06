Comparison of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Both ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 5 51.73 N/A -0.17 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 26.32 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ArQule Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ArQule Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, with potential downside of -31.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 13.7%. 1.1% are ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has stronger performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.