Comparison of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 114.65 N/A -0.17 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 421.63 N/A -3.20 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Prothena Corporation plc’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.24 beta.

The Current Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

$7.69 is ArQule Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -14.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. 1% are ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc has 90.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.

ArQule Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.