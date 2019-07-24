Comparison of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

As Biotechnology businesses, ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 54.95 N/A -0.17 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 89.48 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Volatility & Risk

ArQule Inc. has a beta of 2.25 and its 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MyoKardia Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival MyoKardia Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. MyoKardia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ArQule Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ArQule Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -26.76% and an $7.69 average target price. Competitively MyoKardia Inc. has a consensus target price of $85, with potential upside of 56.31%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MyoKardia Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 127.44% stronger performance while MyoKardia Inc. has -2.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats ArQule Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.