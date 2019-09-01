Comparison of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Since ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 111.89 N/A -0.17 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.25 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ArQule Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

ArQule Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ArQule Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, with potential downside of -14.17%. On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 139.18% and its consensus target price is $21. The information presented earlier suggests that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ArQule Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.