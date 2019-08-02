Comparison of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

As Biotechnology companies, ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 52.18 N/A -0.17 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 10 2.99 N/A -4.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ArQule Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.69 is ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -22.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 21.13% respectively. About 1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.