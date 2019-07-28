Comparison of ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Both ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 54.43 N/A -0.17 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ArQule Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Risk and Volatility

ArQule Inc.’s 2.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 125.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. Its rival Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.3 and 23.3 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ArQule Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -26.06% and an $7.69 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 18.28%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 77.6% respectively. ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.