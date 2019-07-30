Comparison of Arotech Corporation (ARTX) and Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) and Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Electrical Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arotech Corporation 3 0.60 N/A 0.07 32.96 Atkore International Group Inc. 24 0.67 N/A 2.53 9.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Atkore International Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Arotech Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Arotech Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Atkore International Group Inc. 0.00% 101.9% 9.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arotech Corporation are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Atkore International Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Atkore International Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Arotech Corporation and Atkore International Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Atkore International Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Atkore International Group Inc. is $25, which is potential -8.56% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arotech Corporation and Atkore International Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.1% and 0%. 1.9% are Arotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Atkore International Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arotech Corporation -18.47% -23.53% -32.56% -16.13% -37.6% -10.69% Atkore International Group Inc. -3.37% 6.24% 6.06% 24.41% 17.98% 24.34%

For the past year Arotech Corporation has -10.69% weaker performance while Atkore International Group Inc. has 24.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Atkore International Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Arotech Corporation.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel. This division offers simulators, systems engineering support, and software products for training vehicle operators to the United States military, government, municipalities, and private industry; weapon simulations used to train military pilots, weapon employment information used in air launched weapons, and part-task simulators to train aircrew; specialized use-of-force training simulators and systems for police, security personnel, and the military under the MILO Range trade name; and consulting and development support services under the Realtime Technologies trade name. Its Power Systems division provides electronics engineering and design, system integration, rapid prototyping, and vertically production services for military, aerospace, and industrial customers, including hybrid power generation systems, smart power subsystems for military vehicles and dismounted applications, and aircraft and missile systems support for weapons and communications technologies. This division also develops and sells rechargeable and primary batteries, and smart chargers to the military and medical markets, and to private defense industry under the Epsilor name. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets primary batteries, rechargeable batteries, and battery chargers for the military; and produces water-activated lifejacket lights for commercial aviation and marine applications under the Electric Fuel name. The company was formerly known as Electric Fuel Corporation and changed its name to Arotech Corporation in September 2003. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope brands, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois. Atkore International Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc.