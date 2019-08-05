Comparison of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 3.83 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.98 and its 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 19.13% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 0%. Insiders owned 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.