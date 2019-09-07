Comparison of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

This is a contrast between Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 91.3% respectively. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Competitively, 1.7% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -28.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.