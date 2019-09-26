Comparison of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

As Biotechnology companies, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Demonstrates Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $55.67, which is potential 30.16% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 39.1% respectively. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.