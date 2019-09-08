Comparison of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

We will be comparing the differences between Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 49842.73 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility and Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.98 beta. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.