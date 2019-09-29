Comparison of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|8.04M
|-7.56
|0.00
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|23.14M
|-1.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|188,458,112.61%
|-176%
|-114.9%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|851,800,044.17%
|-212%
|-134%
Liquidity
1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 10.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
