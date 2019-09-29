Comparison of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 23.14M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 188,458,112.61% -176% -114.9% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 851,800,044.17% -212% -134%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 10.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.