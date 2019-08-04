Comparison of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.27 N/A -4.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.57 beta.

Liquidity

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 787.85% and its average target price is $19.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.