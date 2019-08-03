Comparison of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 Alkermes plc 29 3.28 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.98. Alkermes plc has a 1.78 beta and it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Alkermes plc has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Alkermes plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86

Competitively the average target price of Alkermes plc is $29.6, which is potential 32.74% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 99.2% respectively. 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Alkermes plc has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alkermes plc beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.