Comparison of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AC Immune SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. AC Immune SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.