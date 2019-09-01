Comparison of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 29.98 N/A -2.88 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.