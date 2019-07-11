Comparison of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

As Biotechnology companies, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 24.16 N/A -2.92 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 199.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.2% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.