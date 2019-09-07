Comparison of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Since Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 27.99 N/A -2.88 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.38 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 332.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.