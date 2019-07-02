Comparison of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 24.16 N/A -2.92 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.11 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 0.72%. Insiders held 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.