Comparison of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 18.16 N/A -2.88 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.64 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average price target and a 496.59% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.