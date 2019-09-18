Comparison of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 20.00 N/A -2.88 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 820.08 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 30.56% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 0.02% respectively. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.