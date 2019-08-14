Comparison of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 20.76 N/A -2.88 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 77.22% and its consensus price target is $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 45.04%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 19.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.