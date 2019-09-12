Comparison of argenx SE (ARGX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see argenx SE and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of argenx SE and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown argenx SE and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

argenx SE has a 37.75% upside potential and an average price target of $171.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 91.3% respectively. Comparatively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 6 of the 7 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.