Comparison of argenx SE (ARGX) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Both argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see argenx SE and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for argenx SE and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

argenx SE’s upside potential is 39.51% at a $171.5 average target price. Competitively Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 385.83%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.81% of argenx SE shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

argenx SE beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.