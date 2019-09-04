Comparison of argenx SE (ARGX) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Novavax Inc. 9 6.51 N/A -9.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see argenx SE and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows argenx SE and Novavax Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

argenx SE has a 31.27% upside potential and an average price target of $171.5. Competitively Novavax Inc. has an average price target of $1.25, with potential downside of -77.44%. Based on the data given earlier, argenx SE is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 30.7% respectively. Competitively, 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors argenx SE beats Novavax Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.