Comparison of argenx SE (ARGX) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

argenx SE’s upside potential currently stands at 30.67% and an $171.5 consensus price target. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 consensus price target and a 154.23% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year argenx SE has stronger performance than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats argenx SE on 3 of the 5 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.