Comparison of argenx SE (ARGX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|124
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|7.98
|N/A
|-7.54
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of argenx SE and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for argenx SE and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
The consensus target price of argenx SE is $150.5, with potential upside of 1.68%. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $69.17, while its potential upside is 60.49%. The data provided earlier shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than argenx SE, based on analyst view.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|1.37%
|-1.08%
|10.57%
|29.47%
|38.31%
|31.15%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|17.72%
|5.18%
|-10.13%
|19.79%
|6.46%
For the past year argenx SE has stronger performance than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors argenx SE beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
