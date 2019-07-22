Comparison of argenx SE (ARGX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 124 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.98 N/A -7.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of argenx SE and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for argenx SE and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

The consensus target price of argenx SE is $150.5, with potential upside of 1.68%. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $69.17, while its potential upside is 60.49%. The data provided earlier shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than argenx SE, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year argenx SE has stronger performance than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors argenx SE beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.