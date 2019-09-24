Comparison of argenx SE (ARGX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of argenx SE and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us argenx SE and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 41.60% for argenx SE with consensus price target of $171.5. Competitively Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 274.53%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.81% of argenx SE shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors argenx SE beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.