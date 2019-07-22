Comparison of argenx SE (ARGX) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 124 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

Demonstrates argenx SE and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given argenx SE and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$150.5 is argenx SE’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.81% of argenx SE shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has smaller growth than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors argenx SE.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.