Comparison of Argan Inc. (AGX) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)

As Heavy Construction companies, Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argan Inc. 45 1.58 N/A 1.10 37.55 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation 10 0.92 N/A 0.64 16.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Argan Inc. and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Argan Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Argan Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argan Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 3.6% Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Argan Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.63 beta. In other hand, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Argan Inc. and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Argan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has an average target price of $12.1, with potential upside of 14.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.3% of Argan Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Argan Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Argan Inc. -2.14% 0.17% -14.47% -2.42% 7.02% 8.75% Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation -2.9% -6.12% 1.04% 51.98% 104.38% 62.08%

For the past year Argan Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation.

Summary

Argan Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation.

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The companyÂ’s Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms. Its Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial steel fabrication and construction services to light and heavy industrial organizations that comprise forest products, mining, and large fertilizer companies in the southern United States. The companyÂ’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers outside plant cabling services, including trench-less directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also offers inside premises wiring services consisting of structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that provide the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, other commercial customers, and federal government facilities, including cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.