Comparison of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 5.12 N/A 0.27 108.33 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential is 5.35% at a $32.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.