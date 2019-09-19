Comparison of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|26
|5.12
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential is 5.35% at a $32.5 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
