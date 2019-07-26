Comparison of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.26
|N/A
|3.09
|8.37
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.46% and 1.87% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|-0.46%
|-0.07%
|1.48%
|-0.07%
|-8.69%
|9.64%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.45%
|0.93%
|1.63%
|2.53%
|0%
|8.34%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.