Comparison of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.26 N/A 3.09 8.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.46% and 1.87% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.