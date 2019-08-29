Comparison of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.30 N/A 12.15 5.16 Zogenix Inc. 45 1743.84 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Risk & Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zogenix Inc. has a 1.9 beta which is 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $77, and a 42.88% upside potential. Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61 average target price and a 39.21% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Zogenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zogenix Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.