Comparison of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 3.78 N/A 12.15 4.61 REGENXBIO Inc. 50 20.66 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.68 and its 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, REGENXBIO Inc. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.38% for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $66.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.8% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats REGENXBIO Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.