Comparison of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.10 N/A 12.15 5.16 Otonomy Inc. 3 94.04 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Competitively, Otonomy Inc.’s beta is 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $77, and a 51.81% upside potential. On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 272.09% and its average price target is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 61.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Otonomy Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.