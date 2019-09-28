Comparison of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 -0.27 49.77M 12.15 5.16 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 95,089,797.48% 84.7% 76.3% iBio Inc. 1,370,783,086.55% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk and Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Competitively, iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, with potential upside of 68.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 8.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.