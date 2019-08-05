Comparison of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

We are contrasting Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.72 N/A 12.15 5.16 Exelixis Inc. 22 6.79 N/A 2.08 10.22

In table 1 we can see Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Exelixis Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Exelixis Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility and Risk

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Exelixis Inc.’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $66.33, with potential upside of 8.29%. Exelixis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.75 consensus target price and a 55.38% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Exelixis Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Exelixis Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.