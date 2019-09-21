Comparison of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.12 N/A 12.15 5.16 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$77 is Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 50.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.