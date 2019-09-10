Comparison of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.13 N/A 12.15 5.16 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 125 5.15 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 demonstrates Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.42 shows that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta and it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 53.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $77. Competitively the consensus price target of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $163.2, which is potential 53.38% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 98.8% respectively. 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.