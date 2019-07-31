Comparison of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping Corporation 7 1.10 N/A -1.42 0.00 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.40 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ardmore Shipping Corporation and Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6% Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, Teekay Tankers Ltd. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Teekay Tankers Ltd. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Ardmore Shipping Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ardmore Shipping Corporation and Teekay Tankers Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -4.76% and an $7 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Teekay Tankers Ltd. is $1.2, which is potential -1.64% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Teekay Tankers Ltd. is looking more favorable than Ardmore Shipping Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ardmore Shipping Corporation and Teekay Tankers Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 95.2% and 36.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.37% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.9% of Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardmore Shipping Corporation -0.66% 8.18% 42% 4.72% -10.24% 61.46% Teekay Tankers Ltd. 19.66% 30.84% 33.33% 18.64% 21.74% 50.86%

For the past year Ardmore Shipping Corporation has stronger performance than Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.