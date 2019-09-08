Comparison of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Since Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 754.75 N/A -1.68 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ardelyx Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ardelyx Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 47.8%. 1.5% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Ardelyx Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.