Comparison of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 811.84 N/A -1.68 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 166.95 N/A -2.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ardelyx Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ardelyx Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Vaccinex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares and 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has stronger performance than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Vaccinex Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.