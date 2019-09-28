Comparison of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 4 -0.10 38.86M -1.68 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.56M -4.83 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ardelyx Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 933,461,446.07% -78.4% -51.2% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 341,247,630.22% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.86 beta means Ardelyx Inc.’s volatility is 86.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ardelyx Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ardelyx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 85.95% and an $9 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is $8.5, which is potential 318.72% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cellectar Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Ardelyx Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 49.3%. 1.5% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.