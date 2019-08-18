Comparison of Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) and Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B)

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) and Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) compete with each other in the Packaging & Containers sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Group S.A. 15 0.44 N/A -0.28 0.00 Greif Inc. 45 0.42 N/A 3.14 13.69

Table 1 highlights Ardagh Group S.A. and Greif Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) and Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Group S.A. 0.00% 3.7% -0.5% Greif Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ardagh Group S.A. and Greif Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Group S.A. 1 0 1 2.50 Greif Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ardagh Group S.A.’s upside potential is 15.86% at a $19.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ardagh Group S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 51.64%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardagh Group S.A. -6.1% -4.26% 21.21% 41.29% 4.66% 50.09% Greif Inc. -1.17% -0.12% -9.85% -5.01% -24.16% -3.15%

For the past year Ardagh Group S.A. has 50.09% stronger performance while Greif Inc. has -3.15% weaker performance.

Summary

Ardagh Group S.A. beats Greif Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ardagh Group S.A. manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include food and beverage cans, steel and aluminum aerosols, aluminum bottles, kegs, and packaging products for paints and coatings, as well as custom packaging products, such as cigar boxes, rectangular steel boxes, peanut cans, and coffee cans. The company also offers glass packaging for beer, wine, spirits, flavored alcoholic beverages, ciders, and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as food and pharmaceutical products. In addition, it is involved in glass engineering activities. The company was formerly known as Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A. and changed its name to Ardagh Group S.A. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Group S.A. is a subsidiary of ARD Finance S.A.