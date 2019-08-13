Comparison of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

As Biotechnology companies, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 35.72 N/A -2.21 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 31 38.36 N/A -5.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Current Ratio is 12.9. Meanwhile, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a 181.69% upside potential and an average target price of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares and 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.