Comparison of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Both Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 38.29 N/A -2.21 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.24 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. On the competitive side is, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a 156.08% upside potential and an average target price of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 10.9%. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.