Comparison of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 38.29 N/A -2.21 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 7.75 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 156.08% and an $20 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 72.2%. 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.